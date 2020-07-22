Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON: OCDO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/15/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/14/2020 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/14/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,225 ($27.38) price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/22/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/29/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,255 ($27.75) price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,088 ($13.39). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,109 ($25.95). 1,031,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a PE ratio of -122.62. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

