Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639,453 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $44,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

