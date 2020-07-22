Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

