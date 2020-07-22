Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 110,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.