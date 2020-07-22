Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,621. The company has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

