Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday.
WPM traded up C$0.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$70.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.04.
In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
