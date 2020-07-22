Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday.

WPM traded up C$0.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$70.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

