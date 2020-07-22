Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,322. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

