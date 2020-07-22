Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.85 and last traded at $193.99, 1,938,125 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,362,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $320,599,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,780,000 after acquiring an additional 231,657 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

