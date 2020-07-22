Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

TUFN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,174. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,009,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,139,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 400,332 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,070,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 166.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 958,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 599,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

