Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Broadwind Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadwind Energy.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

BWEN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,190. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Broadwind Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

