Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). vTv Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTVT. Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,683. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

