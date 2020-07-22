Zilliqa Trading Down 4.9% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $189.22 million and $30.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,586,362,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,294,895,432 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, HitBTC, WazirX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Korbit, IDEX, Tokenomy, Upbit, BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, Kyber Network, Hotbit, DDEX, AirSwap, Coinhub, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, GOPAX, DEx.top, Koinex, Huobi, Bithumb, BitMart, DragonEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx, Zebpay and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

