Zoomba Hits Market Cap of $461.42 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $461.42 and $6.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00418779 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021321 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016036 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003298 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.