Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.13 and last traded at $127.60, approximately 2,052,045 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,239,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.31.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,694 shares of company stock worth $34,703,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $28,705,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $16,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

