$0.06 EPS Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $600.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $787,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 48.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,704 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 122.2% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 515,324 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

