1,295 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.80. 13,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

