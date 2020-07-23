18,040 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

