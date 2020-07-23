1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of FRSB opened at $7.00 on Thursday. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.
1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.