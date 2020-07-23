1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of FRSB opened at $7.00 on Thursday. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

