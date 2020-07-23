7,842 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,022. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $294.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

