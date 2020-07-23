Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 137,138 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 75,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

