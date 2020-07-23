Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $445,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 95,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

