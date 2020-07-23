Abbot Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $203.05. 27,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

