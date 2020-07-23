Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 592,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,622. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

