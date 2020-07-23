Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.54. 484,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

