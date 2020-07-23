Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $166.68. 44,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,611. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

