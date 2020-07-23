Abbot Financial Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 36,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,503. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.