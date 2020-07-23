Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,490 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,446,000 after buying an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

