Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $23,752,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,914. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

