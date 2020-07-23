Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. 416,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,317. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

