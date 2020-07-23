Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

