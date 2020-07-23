Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

