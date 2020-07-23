Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,173 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 443,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 194,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 82.2% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 630,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,360,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

