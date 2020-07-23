Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

