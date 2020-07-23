Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.91) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ACC opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Access Intelligence has a 52 week low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a report on Tuesday.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

