Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 754 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.79. 56,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,751. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.