Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,156,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. 432,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

