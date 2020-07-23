Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 196.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,146.7% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 97,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,030. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

