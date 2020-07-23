Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

Shares of GOOG traded down $39.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,528.50. 42,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.