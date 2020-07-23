Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.57.

Shares of GOOG traded down $56.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,511.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,371.13. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,041.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.