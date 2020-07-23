Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Monro reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

MNRO stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 3,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

