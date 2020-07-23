Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

