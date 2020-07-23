Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.