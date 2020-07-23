Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,432. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

