Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million.

Shares of BCOV traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 102,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,948. The company has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

