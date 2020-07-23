Brightworth Buys 10,538 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,738,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,099. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

