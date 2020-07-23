Brightworth Buys 517 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brightworth increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.67. 183,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

