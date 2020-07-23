Brightworth Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 240,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,142. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.