Brightworth Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brightworth decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.05. 29,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

