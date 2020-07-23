Brightworth Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.92. 117,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

