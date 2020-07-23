Brightworth Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brightworth reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.